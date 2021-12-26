KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- No NFL quarterback in history has thrown more touchdowns at Arrowhead Stadium than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The second of Mahomes' first half touchdown passes was his 63rd career touchdown pass at Arrowhead.
That broke a tie between him and former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.
It took Mahomes just 30 home games to set the record.
Here's a look at the record-breaking touchdown:
.@MecoleHardman4 gets us back in the end zone 😎📺: #PITvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/Z920ZirPc5— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2021
