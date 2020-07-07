KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes is going to be in KC for a very long time, and Tuesday was the superstar quarterback’s first chance to speak with reporters after signing his record-breaking contract extension.

Mahomes signed a ten-year extension, and with the two years left on his rookie contract, he will be with the Chiefs for the next 12 years.

The 24-year-old Super Bowl MVP told reporters that he actually got the call about the half-billion-dollar deal on July 4, but they didn't put pen to paper until Monday.

While it is a massive contract, general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes all echoed the same comments about how team-friendly the deal will also turn out to be.

Mahomes wants to build a legacy in Kansas City and win multiple championships with the Chiefs, but he said Tuesday that he and his agents were well aware during contract negotiations that it's going to take more than just him to accomplish that.

Veach added that when it comes to having enough cap space to sign other players in the future, Mahomes' contract allows them to do certain things to move money around if needed.

Mahomes noted that it was important to him for both sides to come out as winners in this whole thing.

"You want to have great players around you. You don't want to be the guy that takes up all the money and you have to find guys that will take cheaper deals. Those guys deserve to be rewarded as well. It's not about one person and I believe that,” he explained. “I understand how good of a situation I was brought into and how I got to sit behind an amazing mentor and QB who taught me a lot, and I played with a lot of great players the moment I stepped on the football field, and I understand that I have a bigger perspective on how to go out there and get the security I want but help the guys that have made me the person that I am."

The exact total of what Mahomes takes home depends on lots of incentives, but the most important number to watch is the Chiefs cap hit. Kansas City's best window to spend on building a championship team is the next three years before the contract really starts to eat into KC'S cap space.

After that, Mahomes starts taking at least $40 million each year starting in 2023, peaking in 2027 with a $60 million cap hit.

The most important factor to help Mahomes decide to stay with the Chiefs for another decade may have been sporting a tropical shirt during the Tuesday call. Right now, Reid is 62 years old, but by the time this contract expires in 2031, he will be around 74.

Big Red has no plans to slow down any time soon, though, and Tuesday he said he dressed up in his best Tommy Bahama shirt just for this occasion.

"I haven't gotten to the point that I'm even thinking about retirement,” the veteran coach said. “I love doing what I'm doing, and if this takes me into my 70s, let's roll dog gone it."

Mahomes said Reid's commitment to stick around made him more comfortable signing off on the next decade of his career.

"I talked to him before I signed the deal. Like he told you guys, he's not retiring any time soon. That's a huge part of it,” Mahomes told reporters. “Having Veach as a young GM, too, who's done a great job of putting players around me, was another boost to sign this ten-year extension. We are going to be a good football team for a very long time and it's going to now be about going out there and finding ways to win."

There might have been one other members of the Chiefs roster who was more excited than those three about Mahomes contract extension.

Reid made it a point to compliment the leader of the defense, Tyrann Mathieu, and how he will be a big part of the team's future as well. Last offseason he came to the Chiefs on a three-year, $42 million contract that includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

The Honey Badger's locker is right across from Mahomes' at 1 Arrowhead Drive, and he might have been more excited than Mahomes himself about the new deal.

"We always talk about how the great quarterbacks make everyone around them greater, and he has the unique ability to do that with his teammates. The Honey Badger is a part of this, too,” Reid said. “He was the first one to text me and Brett when the deal got done. He said, ‘Hey, what a great thing you did!’ and the two of them make our jobs so enjoyable."

"I'll second that,” Mahomes added. “The Honey Badger has texted me like, five times, messaged me on Instagram and Twitter. The dude is hyped up for sure."

Mathieu is also blowing up his own Twitter feed with all of his excitement the past two days. After he heard those comments from his coach and teammate, he immediately took to the social platform yet again saying, “I’m happy for those around me. I can’t save my joy for me, I love to celebrate my dawgs!”

My locker is across from the highest paid player in league history. God just keeps blessing me. 🙏🖤 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020