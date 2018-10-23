KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up the hardware in his phenomenal season.
Tuesday, the NFL announced Mahomes is a finalist for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award. He earned the nomination for his outstanding game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.
This is his third nomination for the award this season.
During the game, Mahomes completed 28 of 39 passing attempts and scored four touchdowns. Mahomes finished the game with a passer rating of 123.7.
Other players being nominated are the Los Angeles Chargers’ Phillip Rivers and the Atlanta Falcon’s Matt Ryan.
FedEx and the NFL will announce the winners of the award Thursday afternoon and will award a $2,000 donation in the winning player’s name to the USO.
Fans can vote on the winner of the award by visiting NFL.com/FedEx.
