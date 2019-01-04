KANSAS CITY, MO -- Friday, the NFL announced Patrick Mahomes is a finalist for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award.
The award is for his outstanding performances throughout the season.
Mahomes led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes, ranked second in the NFL with a franchise-record 5,097 passing yards. He became the seventh different player in NFL history with 5,000+ pass yards in a single season.
Other nominees include Saints QB Drew Brees and AFC West rival Phillip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers.
From Friday until Thursday, Jan. 31, at 2:00 pm, fans can cast their vote for each category at NFL.com/FedEx.
As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx will donate $40,000 to the USO, $20,000 in each winning player’s name, through FedEx Cares.
FedEx will announce the winners at NFL Honors on Feb. 2.
