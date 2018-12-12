KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes has had a flair for racking up passing yards and scoring touchdowns.
The Kansas City quarterback has been nominated for another FedEx Air Player of the Week award.
Sunday against the Ravens, Mahomes threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Also nominated for the award is Dallas Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck who threw for 399 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans.
The award is voted on by the fans and the winner has a $2,000 donation to the USO made in their name. The donation is made by FedEx.
If Mahomes were to win the award it would be his fourth FedEx Air Player of the Week of the season. That would make $8,000 in donations to USO in Mahomes name.
To vote for Mahomes head over to NFL.com.
Thursday night, Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers and latest week’s FedEx Air winner, Phillip Rivers.
