KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and current NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has launched his own clothing line.
The Chiefs quarterback tweeted a link to the site, Mahomes15.com, Tuesday evening.
Fans can purchase hoodies, T-shirts and even book personal appearances through the site.
Mahomes was named the league's MVP and Offensive Player of the Year last Saturday.
He threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, leading the team to an AFC West Title and a spot in the AFC Championship game.
