KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- To the shock of probably no one in Kansas City, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads all players in the 2021 Pro Bowl vote.
Mahomes has received 143,355 votes, edging out Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is fourth in Pro Bowl voting with 127,868 votes.
