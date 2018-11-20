KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The jersey that Patrick Mahomes wore on Monday night against the Rams, could be yours.
The NFL is auctioning off the jersey that Mahomes wore on the night that records were broken.
The Chiefs had a back and forth heartbreaking game Monday night against the Rams in Los Angeles where the Rams won 54-51.
The game not only broke Chiefs records, it broke NFL records.
It was the first game in NFL history in which each team scored 50 plus points, Mahomes’ six passing touchdowns are the most in Monday Night Football history, it was the only 23-23 halftime score in NFL history and the first time in NFL history a team scored 50 plus points and lost.
The bidding for the jersey is up to nearly $13,000 and it just started Tuesday, November 20.
All of the proceeds from the winning bid will benefit the victims of the California wildfires.
If you would like to place a bid on the record breaking Mahomes jersey, click here for more information.
The last day of the bidding is December 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.