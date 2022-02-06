KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Many in Kansas City are struggling a week later to get over last Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
That includes the franchise quarterback.
“I’m still not over it,” Mahomes said in a sideline interview during Sunday's NFL Pro-Bowl. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. I’ll have to use that as motivation going forward. We have to go through the process again."
It was Mahomes' first appearance in the Pro-Bowl since his first year as a starter for the Chiefs.
“You want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this," Mahomes said. "It’s an honor to be in the Pro Bowl. And so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, see their families."
You can watch the full interview below:
Mahomes Pro Bowl sideline interview: pic.twitter.com/27A6FnM3uM— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) February 6, 2022
