KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit.
Mahomes was helped off the field.
He did give the "thumbs up" to his teammates.
The severity of his injuries are unknown at this point.
CBS Sports reported on the air that he did pass the concussion protocol.
Mahomes is on the sideline talking to Reid and giving the “thumbs up” to his teammates. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) October 24, 2021
Just hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/P9V1PaOXTm— Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.