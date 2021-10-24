Chiefs Titans Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped up after being sacked by the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 Mark Zaleski

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit. 

Mahomes was helped off the field. 

He did give the "thumbs up" to his teammates. 

The severity of his injuries are unknown at this point. 

CBS Sports reported on the air that he did pass the concussion protocol. 

