KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the 10 most popular players in the league in 2018, according to the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List.
Mahomes, considered the odds-on favorite to win the 2018 NFL MVP Award, finished seventh in merchandise.
Those ahead of Mahomes on the list:
1. Tom Brady (Patriots quarterback)
2. Dak Prescott (Cowboys quarterback)
3. Saquon Barkley (Giants running back)
4. Ezekiel Elliot (Cowboys running back)
5. Aaron Rodgers (Packers quarterback)
6. Carson Wentz (Eagles quarterback)
The list includes NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 70 NFL Players Association licensees. Licensed product categories include men's, women's and youth game jerseys and T-shirts; player murals; collectible figures; matted and framed photos; bobbleheads; drinkware; calendars; puzzles; and holiday ornaments.
Rounding out the top 10 are Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack, the only defensive player on the list.
