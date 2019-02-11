KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- In an interview with TMZ, the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he once encouraged his future MVP son to quit football.
Pat Mahomes Sr., who pitched professionally, said he tried to convince the quarterback to focus his efforts on baseball and basketball.
The advice came after the University of Texas football program was attempted to recruit Mahomes to play defense.
"They were recruiting him as a safety," Pat Mahomes Sr., said. "And, I was telling him, 'Why don't we quit this and let's just concentrate on the other two?'"
Thankfully, for Kansas City sports fans, Mahomes didn't listen.
Instead, he played football at Texas Tech and won the NFL MVP his first full season as a starter in the NFL.
You can read the full interview here.
