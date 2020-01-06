PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) --- After 62 years, Macy's will be closing its location at the Prairie Village Shopping Center.
Macy's confirmed the news to KCTV5 on Monday morning.
"After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Prairie Village Shopping Center store in Prairie Village, KS," a spokesperson said on Monday evening. "A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks."
Macy's will remain at other locations in the metro area, including Macy’s Town Center Plaza, Macy’s Oak Park, Macy’s Summit Fair, Macy’s Independence Center and Macy’s Metro North Mall.
The mayor of Prairie Village said the city learned of the news on Monday.
