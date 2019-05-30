LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- Dust off those cowboy boots, Luke Bryan's Farm Tour is coming to Kansas.
He will perform on Oct. 3 in the harvest fields at MC Farms in Louisburg.
“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” shared Bryan. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”
Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.
More 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009.
Bryan will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.