KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- On Saturday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that a company had threatened to pull its convention because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the metro area.
"Received a letter from an upcoming conference saying they are reconsidering coming to Kansas City and Missouri this fall due to our current COVID crisis," Lucas tweeted. "To help our convention sector and our economy, let's make sure we get vaxxed and bring down our infection numbers."
The organization in question said they have been excited about Kansas City, but the coronavirus situation in the city and the State of Missouri have given them cause for concern.
"We are also increasingly concerned about the rapidly rising COVID caseload in Kansas City and the state of Missouri, and the accompanying lack of an effective vaccination program," part of the letter to the mayor reads.
Among the statistics the organization said "was impossible to ignore," they point to the cases added in the Kansas City metro area and the vaccination rates for Kansas City and Missouri.
Kansas City's vaccination rate, 41 percent, is below both the statewide average the national average.
"Our members are contacting us with increasing frequency about rising COVID cases and weak vaccination levels in Kansas City, and how the combination of the two is putting their attendance at this essential economic gathering at risk," said another part of the letter.
