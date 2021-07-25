KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- On the surface, Oklahoma and Texas possibly leaving the Big 12 Conference may not immediately resonate with the average Kansas City resident.
Between the lines, however, the two schools leaving for the SEC could leave Kansas City in an unfortunate economic reality: Losing millions of economic impact a year.
Kansas City is scheduled to host the Big 12 Tournament in 2022, but beyond that, who knows.
The city was the lone host of the Big 8 Tournament from 1977-1996 and has played host to most of the Big 12 Tournaments since the Texas schools joined the original Big 8.
In the event the Big 12 dissolves in the upcoming months, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city will work hard to maintain a presence on the college basketball scene.
"I want all the other tournaments to, so I certainly hope the Big 12 survives in any event," Lucas said. "If it doesn't, Kansas City will work hard with the Southeastern Conference, Big 10 if KU goes there, whoever, to make sure we continue to have spring basketball here in Kansas City."
The Jayhawks, in national reports, could be having discussions with the Big 10 about joining that conference.
Lucas said the city receives a $15 million economic boost annually from the tournament.
"We have outstanding schools with Kansas, Kansas State, Mizzou, so many others around us," Lucas said. "And so we'll work with all of them to make sure that Kansas City's impact is felt and that we continue to have that economic production from the big 12 tournament or whatever comes later."
