KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a complaint against a Kansas City Police Department officer following the revelation of an unauthorized search being conducted on the mayor.
The report, filed to the Office of Community Complaints, was obtained through a Missouri Sunshine Law request by KCTV5 News.
An officer conducted an unauthorized search of his address in a database, multiple parties confirmed.
"An assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County advised me in September 2021 that my name was the subject of an unauthorized search in the Criminal Justice Information System (JCIS) by a department member," Lucas wrote in the complaint. "Upon information I subsequently received, I understand the unauthorized search to have taken place in May 2021. I was not informed of the infraction by the department, but instead by the office of the prosecuting attorney in their report four months later, so am unware of action taken."
The Kansas City Police Department said it became aware of the situation in May.
An officer assignment to the patrol bureau conducted the search and a second officer reported the search to the department.
The KCPD then conducted its own investigation.
Last week, Lucas issued a statement expressing his trust for the department and the "vast majority" of its officers.
Given recent press accounts, I want to make clear that I trust the Police Department with my family’s security, and I know the vast majority of our officers go out and do good work each day. I thank the officer who reported this information to his or her superiors for reporting misconduct and upholding the Department’s standards.I am a father and a husband and I have expressed to Department leadership my concern. Having received threats during my term and having recently spent a night standing outside my home with my wife and baby while Kansas City firefighters checked out an explosion threat that had been called into our home, there is real fear and concern for those around me.I hope the Department makes clear any misconduct, including that recently reported, falls well below the standards of anyone affiliated with the Kansas City Police Department.
