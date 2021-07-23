KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- St. Louis will be bringing back a mask requirement next week, leading many to wonder about its neighbor to the west.
Will Kansas City?
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that while there is no mandatory requirement, he is encouraging residents to wear masks in large indoor settings.
Lucas also said getting vaccinated is the best way to fight COVID-19.
“Still, the best way to save lives and beat the pandemic once and for all continues to be through vaccination: it is safe, highly effective, and free," Lucas said in a statement. "While masks are not currently mandatory in Kansas City, we continue to encourage Kansas Citians to wear masks in large indoor settings, or if you are in close proximity to an unvaccinated person. Kansas City, please—please—take the vaccine if you have not yet.”
Lucas says he is in "regular contact" with health leaders in both Kansas City and St. Louis regarding the spread of the Delta variant.
