KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --There’s an ordinance that includes four documents needed to move the airport project forward. Three were discussed today. The one involving the airlines is still being negotiated and travelers hope the airlines can work it out.
“We usually fly Southwest or Delta but yeah I mean it’s nice to have those options for everybody that’s for sure so I’d hate to see it drive away the little guy,” said Diane Sebring, KCI customer.
There’s an internal battle going on between the airlines, and the council’s airport committee was forced to address it.
“We were expecting to hear from the airlines today and we’re not hearing from the airlines today,” explained Jolie Justus, Committee Chair.
The larger and smaller airlines can’t agree who pays what percentage of the $20 million cost related to the baggage claim system.
The mayor says it’s created a kink in the process and the momentum.
“We will insist however that the resolution of their internal dispute be reasonable and fair and in no way, diminish the flight or service options of our flying public and we will not allow this project so important to this city to be the platform for the resolution of national issues and disputes between large and small airline carriers,” said Sly James, Mayor.
The letters were sent to the city’s aviation department overnight.
The first letter says Southwest, Alaska, American, Delta and United Airlines are supportive of the project as currently proposed by the city’s aviation department and Edgemoor.
They say they’ll continue to be supportive of the collaborative process, but the smaller airlines aren’t sold yet.
In the second letter, Spirit suggests that the current program investment exceeding $1.6 billion will bring the costs of operating in Kansas City to an unsustainable level.
The third letter said Allegiant says they cannot support the terminal development program at this time.
The director of aviation says negotiations between the airlines have been intense over the last month.
“We’ve got a term sheet with a lot of different terms in it and this is the last $20 million piece of how this gets divided so it’s a $1.65 billion project and it’s just barely 1% so we’re close,” said Patrick Klein, Director of Aviation.
The aviation department has invited the airlines to meet with the mayor and city manager in person.
They’re hoping that happens Tuesday.
The airport committee will pick back up on discussions where they left off in two weeks.
Below is a statement from Mayor Sly James about the KCI project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.