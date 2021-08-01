centerpiece top story
Low turnout for pre-concert vaccine clinic in Kansas City
- Nathan Vickers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A vaccination clinic prior to a rap concert drew only a handful of people, despite the prospect of free tickets.
KCTV5 counted 10-15 people who showed up for a dose on Sunday afternoon.
One of them was Alicia Durden, who cheered and high fived the nurse when she received her shot.
"I had some hesitation because I wanted all the information up front," she said.
But in the end she felt like it was the right thing to do. And the prospect of winning tickets and a backstage pass to the Gucci Mane concert didn't hurt.
"It would be awesome to go," she said.
Frank Thompson, the interim director for the Kansas City Health Department, said vaccine hesitancy has continued to be a problem. He said the region is at a critical juncture before the start of school.
"We have a window of opportunity to keep our kids in school this fall without having multiple outbreaks in our community and our schools," Thompson said.
At the time of the drawing, the odds turned out to be in Durden's favor. She won tickets and backstage passes for her and her wife. She walked into the concert with Mayor Quinton Lucas.
"I can't believe it," she said, smiling.
Lucas said the city would continue to offer incentives as they pushed for higher vaccination rates. He shared part of a letter he received from a convention group reconsidering an event in Kansas City because of public health concerns.
"We have to keep reaching people one event at a time, one concert at a time," he said.
