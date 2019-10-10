Alfredo Calderon is one of the four victims in the Kansas City, Kansas, mass shooting on Sunday morning. His funeral services are set for Thursday. We’re remembering him on KCTV5 News This Morning.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The first of four funerals for the victims of Sunday's mass shooting at a KCK bar is today, as family and friends lay Alfredo Calderon to rest at All Saints Church.

Reporter Abby Dodge spoke to one of Calderon's friends, who remembers the man's laughter and his smile.

