FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- This Valentine’s Day, there are more ways to look for love than ever.
With so many different online dating apps, it can be overwhelming sifting through all those profiles.
So, more traditional dating services are making a comeback, even for millennials.
Matchmakers take a more personal approach and do all the homework for you. They’ll get to know you, find out what kind of relationship you’re looking for and set you up with people who match your interests.
It’s always been popular with middle aged folks looking for love but now many millennials are turning to it as well.
Young professionals are tired of the time dating apps take. Courtney Quinlan is the CEO of Midwest Matchmaking. Many of her clients are young professionals who are tired of the time dating apps take.
“By using a matchmaking service, we are allowing the clients to really skip all of the emailing, chatting, and just get that face-to-face to see if there’s a connection. Which is more or less is what they want. Just to see if there’s a connection and if not move on to another potential match,” she said.
Midwest Matchmaking services Kansas City, but is based in Omaha. Quinlan said there is a growing interest in matchmaking services in the Kansas City metro from people of all ages.
“The common person who would come to us as a millennial, they are a busy person professional,” she said. “They’re trying to move up the career ladder and they don’t have the time or don’t want to spend the effort hopping on tinder and swiping right and left as a second job when I get home from the work.”
It’s Just Lunch, a national matchmaking service, says they’re starting to see more millennial young professionals interested in their service, especially in the big cities on the East and West coasts.
