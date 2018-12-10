KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Not one but two restaurants are closing on a popular strip of Westport Road.
One shut down Sunday and the other is expected to close in a couple of weeks.
Westport is known for its restaurants and bars. However, by the end of the year, your restaurant options will shrink.
“It’s sad because usually they been here a while, and they’re part of the character of the community you know people are attached to it,” Nick Alvear said.
Sailor Jack’s was only open for a few months. McCoy’s Public House next door is closing the same way a lot of others did.
“They did not mention anything at all. We just googled it and saw it was closing,” Rebecka Ohlmeier said.
After 21 years in business, McCoy’s will close its doors on Dec. 23.
The same group of people who own the restaurants that are closing also own Beer Kitchen and Char Bar. They say those businesses are doing well.
Owners say market conditions and the competitive brewery environment have made it difficult to continue. They want to thank the community for their business.
With both restaurants closing, people are wondering what’s next. Some think it’s making room more housing and retail space.
“I don’t know if retail would be successful here or not,” Ohlmeier said.
“I think it would be a change it would be the first of its kind here so maybe it would be good, I don’t know,” Allison Scheurer said.
Councilwoman Kathryn Shields represents the district. She says a project has been approved to build apartments above Kelly’s Westport Inn.
Townhouses will also be added to the westside but that shouldn’t affect the area where McCoy’s and Sailor Jack’s sit.
Another development project at the corner of Westport Road and Broadway will include housing, restaurants and retail shops which is planned in the spring of 2020.
