KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A planned fundraising event in Orlando for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has been canceled following a decision made by the hotel hosting it.
It was going to be held at the Portfoino Bay Hotel, but Loews Hotel announced the cancelation in the aftermath of a riot held at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Hawley was the first U.S. Senator to announce his objection to President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Loews Hotel, in a statement, said Hawley "incited the actions."
“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” the statement reads. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”
Hawley, in a newspaper column, condemned the violence but not his actions.
“Mob violence is always wrong," Hawley said. “But democratic debate is not mob violence. It is in fact how we avoid the violence."
Hawley wrote that he has heard from many Missourians concerned about election integrity.
“They have a right to be heard in Congress," he said. "And as their representative, it is my duty to speak on their behalf. That is just what I did last week.”
