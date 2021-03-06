mp.png

UPDATE: Samantha has been located and is safe.

 KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCMO Police are looking for endangered missing person, Samantha Bonen.

She was last seen on March 5th near the 3400 block of College Ave on foot wearing the clothing pictured.

Bonen is 28 years old, 5 ft, 120 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes and has medical conditions that require medications.

If you see her or know any information on her location, contact KCMO Police Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.