OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- New year and new you! Many of people will be hitting the gym extra hard this 2019.
It's a resolution many try to stick to, but it can be difficult.
Experts suggest starting off slow like walking on a treadmill.
Be patient with yourself. You aren’t going to see the results overnight.
This week is one of the busiest weeks for gyms.
To keep your new year’s resolution set weekly goals for yourself.
To keep it up at the gym, experts say instead of setting a goal like I want to lose 10 pounds, make your goal to the gym three times a week.
That’s more do-able the goal, the less likely you are from getting frustrated and give up.
“Consistency is the big thing that people miss out on," Mike Somers said. "You don’t have to overdue it.”
