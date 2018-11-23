KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- People came into Cabela’s on the morning of Black Friday with a plan.
The sale didn’t last long and was only running until 11 a.m.
People showed up before the sun for the deals, some had been waiting there for days, and they were coming in by the dozens.
People were lined up and ready to shop well before the doors opened at 5 a.m.
“I haven’t really been asleep,” said Sandy Sterling. “I’ve been up, pretty much.”
“I got some blankets, and that would have been good for standing outside, because it was cold,” Sterling said. “Blankets, hoodies.”
The hoodies and men’s jeans were the bargain to get this year; both were just $10.
That’s what Marlee Pendleton was looking for, too. She came all the way from St. Joseph.
“Just spending quality time with my sister and looking for bargains,” Pendleton said.
Pendleton chose to get a hotel room, but others wanted the camping experience.
“I figure since I’m camping out, I’m enjoying one thing in life,” Debra Peace said. “It’s my fireplace. We also have a TV. We’ve got chairs. We’ve got stools. You name it we got it.”
Peace and her friends had been camping out since Wednesday.
It’s their fifth year doing this and they get a lot of questions. Mainly, “Why go to this extent?” However, she said it’s about spending quality time with people.
“I wish people would understand its more about the fun of life,” Peace said. “It’s not about stuff.”
If you didn’t go out shopping today, many stores will have different sales running until Monday.
Cabela's wasn't the only store people showed up at on Black Friday.
People also showed up in the morning at the Menards in Olathe. There was a large crowd.
The store opened at 6 a.m.
Some people also chose to just stay home and find various deals online. When it comes to that, the FBI wanted to let people know where they can report any scams they may come across:
Beware of #BlackFriday scams. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Report internet crime & fraud schemes to the #FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at https://t.co/RUCMutqdtW. pic.twitter.com/IsWpUU6tq3— FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) November 23, 2018
