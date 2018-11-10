PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The chilly weather didn’t stop volunteers from coming out and paying their respects to veterans at the Highland Cemetery.
To honor them, they made sure each tombstone was clean and decorated with an American Flag.
“We’re walking by every gravestone and taking these flags and placing them on all the veterans’ graves,” said Jen Enderson.
And, she means hundreds of them.
“We want to let the veterans know they’re not forgotten about, especially during this time,” she said.
A group of six volunteers bundled up to show our veterans the respect and care they deserved for their service to our country.
We spoke to one of the volunteers who said it was tough to see how some of the gravestones were treated throughout the years.
“The tombstones have been turned over, there is vandalism that goes on from time to time in this cemetery,” Enderson said. “It is very disheartening to come and see some of the headstones toppled.”
The cemetery is also known for its rich history. It stretches on for 12 blocks and holds around 25,000 graves.
When we spoke to Enderson on Saturday morning, she had already been there for a couple of hours.
Everything done for the local families, such as cleaning a grave, can go a long way.
“This is something that is very meaningful to the families because this is a cemetery that is not cared for on a regular basis,” she said. “So, for folks like us to come out and pay tribute to our veterans is huge.”
