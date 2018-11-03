FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Winter is just around the corner for Kansas City and, on Saturday, we were "Taking Five to Care" at KCTV5 News.
The Project Warmth coat drive kicked off in the morning and did not disappoint.
Our crew was up bright and early to welcome our viewers who kicked off their weekend by so generously donating at our studios in Fairway.
You Move Me donated the truck and you filled it!
One woman wasn’t only just donating. She had knitted the box full of scarves she donates, which will keep so many people in KC warm this winter.
She said she has been knitting and delivering boxes of scarves to help others for four years.
She wasn’t the only who has been helping others at this event every year. On Saturday, we saw several familiar faces.
People showed up with their gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets, lending a hand so no one will have to go without this winter.
If you missed the event on Saturday, you can still drop off the items at our studios during normal business hours: Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
