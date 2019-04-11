KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fixture in the local film scene is closing its doors tonight after 36 years.
It is a sad day for a lot of people, as the Tivoli in Westport was the kind of place that was small enough that customers became regulars and staff stuck around for years.
There was a note on the box office for them on Thursday.
“We found out on Monday and every staff member has been in tears since,” said Lauren Travers, a 10-year Tivoli employee. “It’s been incredibly difficult for all of us.”
The posters in the Tivoli’s lobby on Thursday highlighted decades of critically acclaimed films. That’s what the Tivoli was about: Serious cinema. The big screen was for small films, including annual showcases for film students.
The owner said the business has changed, making it harder and harder to make a living. Plus, the stress has been harder to manage on top of his own health challenges.
One employee, a filmmaker herself, said seeing sold signs and price tags on the posters made her realize it was actually happening.
“It’s really hard because a lot of these customers, I don’t even know their names, but you know their faces,” said Hannah Mayer, a 5-year Tivoli employee. “To see their faces with tears is like, you never would have expected that. And, I just wanted to say thank you to all of them for coming in over the years.”
Although she had only been working there for five years, she had been coming there since she was 9 years old.
There are no plans to pass along the torch, but many people are hoping for that.
