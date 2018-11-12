OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Stan Lee’s legacy with Marvel is an exhaustive list of characters, but also a movement that took comics from being a subculture into the mainstream.
Nearly all the stacks of vintage comics at Elite Comics in Overland Park all involve characters Stan Lee created.
“The guy who created James Bond is famous. He created one iconic character. But Stan Lee has created hundreds,” said William Binderup, Elite Comics Owner.
It’s not just the number of characters that make Stan Lee stand out. It’s how he wrote them as flawed, human and relatable.
“All of Spider-Man’s problems were villains but most of his real problems were about being a teenager,” explained Binderup.
“You can put yourself in his shoes and make yourself feel like him,” proclaimed Mason Bridge, a comic fan.
Mason Bridge identifies with Spider-Man.
“He was like me, like how I am right now. He was in his shell until he got his super powers and he got more confident,” said Bridge.
But the power of Lee’s creations extends beyond kids. He was the first to turn comic book story lines into complex, relevant narratives which allowed aspiring artists to turn what was once just kids’ stuff into modern-day art and literature.
“I think he is arguably one of the figures in the 20th century that has had the biggest impact on culture in general,” said Hector Casanova, Assistant Professor at Kansas City Art Institute.
It’s a feat to marvel at from modest beginnings to the mind behind a multi-media universe.
When asked what made Stan Lee a household name, Casanova said he was kind of like Andy Warhol, happy to be front and center instead of a silent creator.
Just look at all his Marvel Cinema cameos, which he shot more of before he passed, so you’ll be seeing him for many installments to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.