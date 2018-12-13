KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A member of the "freshman class" of Congress is at the center of a controversy only weeks before taking the oath of office.
Representative-elect Mark Green from Tennessee reignited the debate over vaccines this week when he tied them to autism, and even people in KC are reacting to the controversial comments.
The words were said hundreds of miles away, but because Green is also an M.D., so his message is gaining national attention.
Green, a doctor turned politician, is making waves outside of his home state because he wants to push back against the CDC.
Tammy Landrum works for the Jackson County, Missouri Health Department. She said messages like Green’s, especially from doctors, can be damaging.
“With a simple vaccine, you can prevent your child from dying,” she said.
At a town hall meeting on Tuesday in Tennessee, Green said he’d stand up for voters and go “to stand on the CDC’s desk and get the real data on vaccines, because there is some concern that the rise in autism is the result of the preservatives that are in our vaccines.”
Landrum and her counterpart in Johnson County said they are here to promote vaccines.
“My first thought is, ‘I wish I could get all those people on social media and stop this craziness,’” Landrum said.
“The risk of the disease is worse than the risk of the vaccine,” said Nancy Tausz with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
Parents who do not want to vaccinate their children have to tell the school districts.
In eastern Jackson County, there has been an increase in exemptions over the last year. In 2017, 796 exemptions were given out. This year there were nearly 900.
But what about elected officials in our area? Landrum said she has a team that talks about vaccines when they are in Jefferson City.
“I would say a majority are -- they are for it,” she said. “They want to prevent these vaccine-preventable diseases.”
