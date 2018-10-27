FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – As of Saturday afternoon, 11 people had died and six people were injured in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue there.
Four of the six injured are police officers.
As news of the shooting was released and developed throughout the day, those in the Kansas City metro as well as in the states of Kansas and Missouri began to release statements in response to the tragedy.
Their statements are below.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, on Twitter:
"Please join me in praying for the victims of the horrific shooting today in Pennsylvania, for their families and loved ones, and for the entire Jewish community. This act of murderous hate has no place in our society."
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, on Twitter:
"Terrible tragedy at Pittsburgh synagogue this morning - attack on defenseless worshippers observing the Sabbath. Praying for the victims & the brave officers wounded. Perpetrator must be brought to swift justice"
Mindy Corporon, President of Faith Always Wins Foundation, on Facebook:
"I am tearful and feeling a familiar pain in my heart as I post our sincere condolences to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and all those of the Jewish faith.
This hatred of others that leads to murder has to stop. Of course, we don't yet know the mental stability of the shooter but suffice it to say, having the willingness and desire to murder others because of their faith is an illness of some proportion.
Our Faith Always Wins Foundation strongly supports all faiths; Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh, and all others. We are HUMAN first and deserve , have a right to life and the practice of our faith.
Please pray, on your knees, pray for the victims, the family members of the victims and yes, the shooter and his family.
The shadow of darkness will hang heavy today but will be overcome with light...allow joy and memories of loved ones to bring you pure joy.
Hug your family members more tightly today.
BE KIND TO ONE ANOTHER!
From our hearts to yours, please feel the peace WE send to you, Jewish families everywhere. YOU ARE LOVED."
Midwest Center for Holocaust Education Executive Director Jean Zeldin via email:
“Today’s tragic shootings in Pittsburgh coupled with recent bombs mailed to high ranking public officials, illustrate the power of hatred and the need for vigilance and coordinated efforts to counter this growing evil. The Holocaust teaches us that when one group is threatened, we are all at risk, If there were ever a time for Holocaust education, it is now.”
'Trooper Ben' with the Kansas Highway Patrol on Twitter:
"The name of the shooter is not important to me.
The names and story’s of the victims are ....."
This post will be updated as more statements are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.