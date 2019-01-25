KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been The Paseo Boulevard for more than 100 years. Now, people will have to get used to calling it Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Students at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. King one day after the city council voted to rename The Paseo in his honor.
“I think it’s so apropos that we’re having our program on today,” said Dr. Debra Powell, the principal. ”It was scheduled for last week.”
About 10 miles of The Paseo, from Lexington Avenue to E. 85th Street, was renamed.
Powell said the famous civil rights leader needs to be remembered.
“Better late than never, but at least it’s a sign of the fact that we are moving forward,” Powell said.
Down at 80th Street, Allie Vee Toney has been baking tasty sweets and treats for 10 years. She’s excited to own a business on the boulevard newly named after Dr. King.
“Martin Luther King didn’t stand for one race,” Toney said. “He stands for people, and that’s what people need to understand. Martin Luther King means we all need to come together and make this work.”
She’s one of hundreds of people who live and own businesses along The Paseo.
The United States Postal Service said they will tie the old street name and the new name together in their sorting system.
So, a customer will not need to make an address change with the USPS. All mail addressed to the old street name will be delivered as usual to the correct customer.
Powell said we’ve come a long way in this country but still have a long way to go.
“If you’re still dreaming the dream that Dr. Martin Luther King dreamt, wake up,” Powell said. “It’s high time we take a look at Kansas City and our nation and do something about it, and ask ourselves, ‘When was the last time you sacrificed anything for equality?’”
You will start seeing new street signs in about three months. Other signs with lighting will be switched out a few months later.
