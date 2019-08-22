KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We have an update to breaking news that happened on Wednesday.
We were live with Chopper 5 over the scene at 35th and Prospect around 4 p.m. where nearly half a dozen police cars were present. On Thursday, we were learning more about the man arrested in the middle of all of the chaos.
Some members of the community now said what happened to him yesterday was wrong. So, they held a protest where the man was arrested.
You can hear the honking and that’s exactly what protesters are asking drivers to do because they say the man who was arrested there does not deserve to be in jail.
They held the kind of sign Troy Robertson usually holds at that street corner.
Police said Robertson had outstanding warrants and he does have a criminal record, including an assault charge and a violation of a protection order.
Police said, during the arrest, he resisted. During part of the arrest we don’t have on video, police said Robertson punched an officer twice.
The community who knows him well still feels Robertson is a victim in the scenario because he’s spent the recent years of his life promoting peace.
“I think it’s wrong because there’s people really losing their lives out here,” said protestor Shay Golden. “There’s killers out here. And, they’re messing with him -- somebody who’s trying to do right in the community. He’s giving back. When they could actually be out finding killers and investigating murders that’s unsolved.”
Kansas City, Missouri police declined an on-camera interview. Community members said they are trying raise funds to post bail for Robertson, but he has not been released at this time.
