FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The first real snow of the season has arrived in the Kansas City area.
As of Thursday night, it wasn’t looking like there would be enough to build a snowman. Well, except for a rather small or skinny one.
Scroll down to view the slideshow below.
Thank you to all the viewers who submitted their pictures to us on social media. You can post your pictures on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
Don’t forget to download our StormTrack5 weather app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.