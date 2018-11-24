KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was another busy day of shopping throughout the metro.
There were plenty of deals to be found on Small Business Saturday, and a lot of the money spent locally stays in our community.
Local store owners said the day goes a long way, especially during the holiday season.
Lori Woods, the owner of 5B & Co. Candlemakers, said she never gets tired of hearing the bell ding as customers come through the door.
“It’s kind of our fun way to let us know when customers are here when we are out in the back pouring candles,” she said
Her shop has been open in the Brookside shopping area for 15 years.
She said that every Small Business Saturday is a little busier than the last one. “Each year, I prepare more and more, because it grows every year,” she said.
On Saturday, they added extra hours in the workday just to make sure not one business minute was wasted.
In the same neighborhood is Brookside Barkery & Bath, celebrating its loyal customers for 15 years.
It was a Saturday well spent on local businesses and their customers.
“People like to shop local,” Woods said. “They will come in and hit my shop and hit the Brookside Barkery. Anywhere they can hit local and feel like they are shopping for themselves or for gifts is what they will come for today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.