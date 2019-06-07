KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Stanley Cup offers the very best of American hockey this weekend, but Kansas City is home to a league of adults who aren’t out to win a championship but just to have fun.
It is an amateur league for adults who just want to get out and play, but the love of hockey is strong -- especially this time of year.
Jeremey Wayne had always been a spectator.
“I'd always wanted to play, but I couldn't when I was a kid,” he said.
Then, in his 30s, his kids' league needed some volunteers.
“I didn't know how to play hockey, but I knew how to skate,” he said. “The coaches were like, ‘Great. Show up with gloves and a stick.’”
Eventually he found the league.
His match on Friday night is the perfect warmup for the weekend ahead. He's going to St. Louis on Sunday to cheer on the Blues.
“Got to see game six,” he said. “I'm hoping the Blues will win the cup.”
Although, at $2,000 a seat, he'll probably watch from a bar just to be part of the atmosphere. For him, hockey is family.
The culture and camaraderie around it is just addictive.
The summer league plays all the way through August.
