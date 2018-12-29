KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There have been 134 homicides in Kansas City just this year and, with the new year about to begin, some are coming together to pray it's a peaceful one.
On Saturday evening, people were at the Morning Star Baptist Church honoring those who have lost their lives.
The community leaders prayed for those that we lost in 2018, reading more than 200 names of loved ones lost to violence.
Kansas City's AdHoc Group Against Crime gathered with local churches and anti-violence groups to read the names of everyone killed in the overall KC metro area this year.
They also talked about helping the families of those killed and the importance of healing in their communities.
Some shared their own stories of loss. To them, the names on the list are more than just a number.
“All too often, we hear numbers, but those numbers are people we're talking about that we've lost,” Damon Daniel with AdHoc said. “So, for us, it's about people and people we've lost and acknowledging that they were people and they were loved by somebody.”
The people present at the event were also praying for a more peaceful 2019.
