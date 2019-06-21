ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of people are cleaning up after this morning's storm.
In Roeland Park, a giant tree branch from a neighbor’s tree came crashing down on Brittni Sayers’ Jeep.
She said she heard the crack in the morning. It woke her up and she immediately thought of her car.
That's because this isn't the first time this has happened. Sayers bought the Jeep because her previous car was totaled by a fallen tree branch.
This time, the limb dented the hood and crushed the back window.
She feels a little unlucky, but she's glad she's okay.
“The material stuff doesn't really matter,” she said. “No one was injured. I'm okay. That's what truly matters -- as long as people are safe.”
It wasn't just Roeland Park that got hit by the gusts.
In Belton, heavy winds ripped limbs from trees and even did some damage to homes.
A tree uprooted right in front of one house. There are branches scattered all over the street. It even ripped up part of the roof of the home.
A lot of people there said the storm seemed to pop in out of nowhere, including a local Boy Scout troop.
It had been a good week of Scout day camp.
“We've had four days of shooting BB guns and archery,” said Troop Leader Richard Chera.
However, day five brought other plans: a vicious storm that knocked down almost every tent in sight.
“The campsite was trashed, all the canopies were knocked down,” Chera said. “We made the decision just to cancel camp.”
Across the highway in Belton Towne Center, a few businesses lost shingles and had limbs down as well. There were even entire trees ripped out of the ground.
The storm hit suddenly at Margot Sigafus' neighborhood in Grandview, too.
“I said we need to get to the basement,” she said.
She wasn’t the only one, as some grabbed their kids and their flashlights.
“It came out of nowhere, no warning,” Marrissa Alexander said.
From inside, they could hear the thunder and limbs ripping from trees.
“I was scared,” Alexander said.
So were the kids.
“They were holding onto me and I told them it would be okay,” she said.
Each of the morning storms passed quickly. Sigafus and others are glad they only left minor damage.
“We just have some cleanup to do,” Alexander said. “It's the hard part now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.