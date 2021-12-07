KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President Joe Biden is visiting Kansas City on Wednesday to talk about the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The speech will take place at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA), the headquarters for public transit. Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas has been stumping for months about an making buses electric and free.
This spring, Ride KC unveiled its first two electric buses. There are now three. It’s part of an initiative called “Zero Fare Zero Emissions”
Other cities are ahead of Kansas City on environmental sustainability for public transit, but Lucas says the “zero fare” part is where KC is on the forefront.
“In every meeting I’ve had with Republicans and Democrats in Washington, I’ve said that the zero fare effort is something that has broad based support in Kansas City, something that we’ve kept going for some time, through pandemic, despite whatever challenges we’ve had with budgets. And it’s something we’re staying committed to,” Lucas said on the eve of the president’s visit.
Lucas was one of four mayors meeting with Congressional and Biden administration leaders about the infrastructure bill earlier this year, and he was present when the bill was signed into law three weeks ago.
For years, infrastructure was seen as roads, bridges, and railroad tracks: the surfaces that vehicles use to get around. The latest infrastructure law expands the definition to include broadband and public transportation, both tied to Biden’s focus on equitable infrastructure spending.
“He’s picking Kansas City, a place that might not have many close elections,” Lucas said, “but he’s picking us because I think we will be the template for so many cities, so many places around the country. I’m proud of that.”
How much of the federal infrastructure spending will go to KC is still unknown. However, it is split into categories, one of which is public transit, so the mayor is hopeful what’s happening at the KCATA will get a good piece of the pie.
