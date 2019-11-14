KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Zac Brown Band is coming to Kansas City in April.
The band announced they are extending their highly successful summer 2019 “The Owl Tour” to include spring 2020 dates and will visit Sprint Center on April 16.
Opening performers include acts from Amos Lee and Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. at Sprintcenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888-929-7849.
