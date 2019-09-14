KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – More than 100 people have been killed in Kansas City, Missouri this year and hundreds more have been hurt. On Saturday, some local young people were trying to bring the violence to an end.
One of the major topics of discussion during their meeting at the Kauffman Foundation was the youth.
Law enforcement, city leaders and youth ambassadors talked about what they have to do to protect the youth.
Unlike many of the other meetings, the topic wasn’t only how to stop the violence, but also how to protect children who have already been exposed to it.
“There’s a study called the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study or ACES study and basically what it shows is the more trauma or adversities that you have in those first 18 years of life effects a variety of social, mental health outcomes,” said Briana Woods-Jaeger, Assistant Professor for the School of Public Health at Emory University.
Coming up at 10, we will have more on the meeting and some of the ideas that were being presented to help youth impacted by the violence.
