KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We are getting a look at the red double-decker buses that Chiefs players will be riding in for the victory parade on Wednesday.
According to KOMU in Columbia, the buses will be leaving Columbia and making their way to Kansas City by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Are you still celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win? Because on Wednesday, Kansas City will be hosting a parade for the team! Here are the parade buses for Wednesday, right here in Columbia. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6MkCISXy1A— Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) February 4, 2020
A shift supervisor for the Holiday Inn Hotel said that the Big Bus Chicago company was passing through Columbia Monday night to get to the parade in Kansas City.
"No players though, which is what I was really hoping for,” Dakota Armstrong told KOMU.
Nicole Puma, the bar manager for Cheerleader Bar and Grill, said that the buses showed up Monday evening.
There were about 10 buses behind the bar off of U.S. Highway 63.
