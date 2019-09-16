Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Sept. 16, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- One city in the metro was listed on the money.com annual report of the best places to live in America. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As a family mourns the loss of a loved one, they're sharing the story of his service to others. Jordan B Smith was shot killed on Friday afternoon on Independence Avenue. We've now learned he was a volunteer for organizations that work to prevent violence. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- An oil field in Saudia Arabia burned over the weekend sending shock waves through the stock market and raising questions with drivers. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged after shooting and killing a man on Sunday afternoon. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a Masai giraffe calf named Chandy. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- A man involved in a viral video showing him laughing and smiling as a shark gets dragged to death behind a high-speed boat in Florida was sentenced to 10 days in jail. (More)
