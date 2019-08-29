Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating after someone was fatally shot in KC on Thursday afternoon on Bellefontaine Avenue just off Truman Road. Two other people were injured. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A big change is taking place in the way Kansas City, Missouri handles stray animals. The city council voted on Thursday to move forward with a plan to turn animal control operations over to the KC Pet Project. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A homeless shelter in Lawrence is being forced to cut the number of people it serves by nearly half as it deals with financial issues. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new report from a writer from USA Today contends the reason Royals owner David Glass intends to sell the team is his health. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a head-on crash Thursday in south Kansas City. The two-vehicle wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. near 139th Street and Holmes Road. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- The criminal case against the late Jeffrey Epstein was officially dismissed Thursday, almost three weeks after the accused sex trafficker died in his jail cell. (More)
