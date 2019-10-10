Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Funeral services are now planned for all four victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Meanwhile, the KCKPD is continuing their investigation and searching for the second suspect. In a search warrant, a witness tied both suspects to a gang called Florencia 13. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One day after charging a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy for a non-deadly shooting this summer, the prosecutor is taking a second look at a deadly shooting she was cleared on. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A member of the Trump family was in town today, as Ivanka Trump listened to local leaders explain what they need to take care of Kansas City’s children. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can make everyday tasks difficult, especially when it comes to eating. Now, one nursing home in the Northland is using food to foster independence. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NBA has apologized to China after one of their owners tweeted about his support for Hong Kong protesters. However, a Missouri legislator is strongly against the NBA apologizing and is making his feelings known about his support for the protesters. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith) -- A new study published Thursday found that American women are experiencing "burnout" and stress at an alarming rate. (More)
