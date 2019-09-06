Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
- KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – National headlines are hitting closer to home now that a local teenager has been rushed to the ER for vaping-related injuries. (More)
- LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) – A vehicle crashing into a gas company building in Lexington led gas to be shut off to the entire town Friday morning and a nearby hospital to be evacuated. (More)
- KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two events were held on Friday to honor the life of Erin Langhofer, who was killed while standing near a food truck during First Friday. (More)
- KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension. (More)
- WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Preliminary data offers a mostly upbeat assessment of the quality of this year's winter wheat harvest in Kansas. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN/Meredith) -- White Claw is a victim of its own success: The hard seltzer brand confirmed a nationwide shortage in the United States, sparked by the drink's rising popularity. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.