Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Fire Department Chief Gary Reese is stepping down. Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker confirmed on Wednesday that Reese is stepping down next month. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Federal officials have indicted a researcher working on government projects at the University of Kansas for not disclosing connections in China. (More)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fire fighters from station 40 are being moved to a new station 14 miles northeast of station 40. That has some concerned about coverage in the Northland. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of thousands of students across the country had their data exposed in 2018 after a homework application was hacked, kids in the North Kansas City School District are part of those thousands.(More)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating an incident where a person with a handgun was reported in the parking lot of Blue Springs School District Aquatic Center. At dismissal on Wednesday, the Blue Springs Police Department received a report of a person with a weapon in the parking lot. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- A little over a week after announcing their separation, actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.