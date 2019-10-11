Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One boy was injured in a shooting that happened in a Target parking lot in Kansas City on Friday night. (More)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Three people have died in a crash that happened south of the city of Lawrence on Friday evening. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A police chase that began in Kansas ended in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon near Southwest Boulevard and Washington Street. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe man has been charged with raping two girls, court documents state. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's a lot of ambiguity in the law. In KCMO, you can have 35 grams without penalty. The council is considering raising that to 100 grams. However, Mayor Lucas is suggesting taking marijuana offenses off the city code entirely. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security since April and the fourth person to serve in that post since the Trump presidency began, submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday, a source tells CNN. (More)
